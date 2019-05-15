Excel by 5 ‘Duck Derby’ floating your way soon

The ducks are coming, so you better get quacking.

Petal’s Excel By 5 is hosting the Great American Duck Derby on July 6 to begin raising funds to build an infant/ toddler playground at Hinton Park in Petal.

Numbered plastic ducks will be dumped into the Leaf River off the East Hardy Street bridge on the morning of Saturday, July 6. The ducks will race for about a quarter of a mile down the river to the finish line “V.” The first duck floating through the “V” will win $1,000, second place will win $500 and third place will win $250.

Those with a duck(s) in the race will be able to watch them approach the finish line at the rifle range sandbar, where there will be cold drinks available.

The first adoption of ducks will begin this weekend at the Petal Farmer’s Market. Each adoption costs $10. Adopters can purchase single ducks or Quack Packs, (6 ducks for $60), a Quackers Dozen, (12 ducks for $120) or a Flock of Ducks (20 for $200).

Several businesses will be selling duck adoptions from Saturday until the race begins on July 6. Participating businesses include Central Outfitters, Petal School District Central Office, The Coleman Center for Families and Children, Sweet Blossom’s, Mimi’s Playhouse, at the next Farmer’s Market on June 22 and at the Star Spangled Fireworks on the River on July 3.

Just look for the yellow inflated duck in front of the businesses.

For more information, contact Leahne Lightsey at (601) 545-3002 or email at Leahne.lightsey@petalschools.com.