Last year’s inaugural Duck Derby race “adopted out” more than 1,600 rubber ducks, bringing in approximately $16,000 to help Petal Excel By 5 build an infant and toddler playground at Hinton Park in Petal.

Officials are looking for another good showing for this year’s second annual event, which will be held on Sept. 19 in an effort to raise more funds for the playground. Adoptions of ducks began this week, at a cost of $10 a piece, at various locations around the Friendly City.

“The playground is going to cost a lot of money – a lot of money,” said Leahne Lightsey, executive director of the Petal Education Foundation. “It’s going to be state-of-the-art.

“There’s not any, so our idea of engineers and ‘imagineers’ are trying to create the piece of equipment and adapt it to the ages and stages of that infant and toddler and very young pre-schooler. So that incurs a little more cost than just looking at a piece in a catalog and just whipping out a piece of equipment and putting it out there. There’s a lot more to it than I ever imagined, but we’re willing to take the time to do it right.”

Adopters can purchase a single duck or Quack Packs (six ducks for $60), a Quacker’s Dozen (12 ducks for $120) or a Flock of Ducks (20 for $200). If an individual adopts a flock, they get three free duck adoptions, while a Quacker’s Dozen nets two free adoptions and a Quack Pack earns one free adoption.

The ducks will be on sale until Sept. 18 at Grand Central Outfitters, the Petal School District Central Office, The Coleman Center for Families and Children, Mimi’s Playhouse, the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce office and tailgating events at Petal High School football games.

Participating businesses will feature an inflated yellow duck or sign in front of their shops.

The ducks will be individually numbered, and on the morning of Sept. 19, they will be dumped into the Leaf River to race to a “V” finish line. The first duck to the finish line will win $2,000, while second place will win $1,000 and third place will win $500.

The need for the infant and toddler playground has been discussed since this time two years ago, when members of the Petal Excel By 5 Coalition, Petal Area Chamber of Commerce and the Coleman Center met to discuss adding the playground at the park to supplement the existing play areas for older children.

Although several pieces of equipment were discussed at that meeting – including a Smart Play Loft for children ages 2-5 years old and a Smart Play Nook that offers 28 different activities for children ages 6-23 months – those pieces may change as plans are finalized.

“We’re trying to follow the physical growth of a baby from 6 months old until 4 years old (as far as) motor development,” Lightsey said. “We’re trying to incorporate language, and movement and motor skills, and tap into the creative side of a child as well.

“So we have a different company that we’re going with, because this particular company can listen to what we want to do and actually create the piece. What we’re trying to do is piggyback off the (Coleman Center’s) Backyard Bus, and kind of keep that kind of outdoors-y (theme) – that’s where our mind is taking us.”

That includes a sponge-like flooring that is easy for children to walk or crawl on, and doesn’t get too hot in the summer.

“We’re just trying to link the Backyard Bus and the playground together,” Lightsey said.

Sponsors are First Place Sponsor Stephen Kelly of Alpha Insurance ($2,000 prize money), Second Place Sponsor Carter’s Jewelry ($1,000 prize money) and Third Place Sponsor Mark Graham Realty Executives ($500 prize money).

For more information, contact Lightsey at (601) 545-3002 or at leahne.lightsey@petalschools.com.