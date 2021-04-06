For the past few months, officials from the Petal School District have worked with the City of Petal to secure a piece of property on Herrington Road that will be used to expand that heavily-traveled corridor from two lanes to four.

With that property now in hand, the Petal Board of Aldermen recently authorized Mayor Hal Marx to execute documents for construction of improvements to the road at a cost of $35,000, to be paid by the school district. The widening is expected to help alleviate traffic on Mississippi 42 and Herrington Road near Petal Primary School and Petal High School, in addition to a planned new elementary school.

“(We did this) so that we can safely have traffic coming in and around the schools, for our students, staff and families,” said Matt Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District. “The immediate thing is, it’s much-needed right now because of the primary school – with the amount of students we have at the primary school, it’s roughly a thousand students.

“Also, there’s a lot of traffic on Herrington Road with the elementary school and the high school being in that area as well, so there’s three schools right in that area. There’s a lot of congestion, so this will hopefully free up some of the congestion with traffic and make it safer around there.”

Construction on the project is tentatively set for some time this summer, and if all goes according to plan, the widened road will be ready to go by the start of the next school year. It has not yet been determined whether the road will be fully closed to traffic during construction.

“I’m sure there will be some caution (measures) you’ll have to take during the summer months in the area, but we don’t know all the details yet,” Dillon said. “That’ll be based on what the engineer tells us at that time.”

An appraisal on the land was conducted late last year, and in October, the Petal Board of Aldermen approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the school district to complete the widening.

“The school district has been struggling the last few years with traffic flow on Herrington Road,” Mayor Hal Marx said in a previous story. “The traffic is already very heavy, and the school district has come to the city and asked us to help them acquire the property needed to be able to widen Herrington Road.

“The school district would then reimburse the city for the cost, but we’ll have to be the entity to actually use our eminent domain authority to be able to widen the road.”

The idea of a new elementary school has been discussed for about a year, with the purpose of helping accommodate the school district’s growing enrollment of more than 4,100 students. The school will be located on a plot of district-owned land adjacent to Petal Primary School on Herrington Road.

The school district recently worked with the Mississippi Department of Transportation to conduct a traffic study on Herrington Road, in which MDOT officials looked at certain points in the area, including Stadium Drive, Mississippi 42 and the first-grade and second-grade drop-off points.

“There are different things that we have to go through the proper steps and protocol, going through with the land,” Dillon said in a previous story. “We’re trying to determine what the building is going to look like – the style of the building.

“We set up some time with teachers at the elementary school to get an idea of needs and wants and things like that, so that’s kind of where we’re at with that process.”