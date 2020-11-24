Officials from the City of Petal have officially accepted a handful of annexed territories – mostly in the Sunrise community – that were previously approved by a judge as part of the city’s 2016 annexation effort.

The Petal Board of Aldermen voted unanimously on Nov. 17 to accept the measure, which is expected to correct a mistake in the city’s 2003 annexation, when several parcels of tracts of land were erroneously split between Petal and Forrest County.

“You had some lots (in Sunrise) where the front part of the lot was in the city, and then the house and the backyard was not in the city,” Mayor Hal Marx said. “Or perhaps the house was in the city, but in the backyard they had some other kind of building that wasn’t in the city.

“It was just confusing; we’d get fire or medical calls, and to be technical about it, if it’s out of the city, we shouldn’t be responding. We’d have to try to figure out if the address was all in the city, or partly in the city.”

The latest annexation attempt began in 2016, when Petal sought to obtain six tracts of land in Forrest County.

Those areas included:

• Land along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway stretching from Petal northwest past Interstate 59 (Area 1);

• Industrial land north of Petal along U.S. 11 (Area 2);

• A city road that ends in a county cul-de-sac on Russett Lane (Area 3);

• Land along Mississippi 42 running from Petal east to the county line (Area 4);

• Land southeast of Petal in Sunrise where parcels or lots were split between the city and county line (Area 5); and

• Land south of Petal extending south past Sunrise Road (Area 6).

A trial on the matter began in December 2018 and lasted six days, during which time Special Chancellor Robert L. Lancaster heard numerous lay and expert witnesses, 139 exhibits and personal site inspections.

Several individuals and groups showed up to voice their dissent to annexation, including representatives from Lone Star NGL Hattiesburg, Gulf South Pipeline Company and Enterprise Products Operating.

Officials from the city argued that Petal would be able to adequately provide service to all of the areas, comparing county services against the city’s and saying municipal services would better serve residents.

Lancaster approved the annexation of Areas 3 and 5 to correct the mistake with the split land in the city’s 2003 annexation.

However, he denied the rest of the request, saying the city should bolster the assets it already has rather than trying to take on new property.

“One of the things we asked for, when we tried this last annexation, was we wanted to clean that (erroneously-split) up and get all the property in the city,” Marx said. “If any part of the property was already in the city, we wanted to go out and get the rest of that property so that there would be no confusion or delay figuring out if it was a city call or not.

“I think there were only about four new houses that were actually added that weren’t in any part of the city out that way, and that was on Country Park Drive. Then there was Sunrise Trailer Park there toward the edge of the city limits that was also split, and you had about half of the mobile homes were in the city and half were not. Again, if there was a police or medical call, we had to figure out what part of the park the particular home was located in.”

The home at the end of Russett Lane was the only one on that street that was not previously in the city limits.

“But they were being treated as if they were,” Marx said. “It didn’t make sense for residents, garbage trucks or volunteer firemen to go down that street and all the way through the city limits to get to one house at the end of a dead-end street. So we went ahead and took in that house so that whole subdivision would be unified inside the city limits.”

After Lancaster’s denial of the remainder of the annexation, the city appealed the matter to the Mississippi Supreme Court.

In September, the Supreme Court ruled in Lancaster’s favor, based mainly on the notion that Petal did not have the resources to properly maintain all the land city officials were pursuing.

Justices Michael Randolph, James Kitchens, Leslie King, Josiah Coleman, Dawn Beam, Robert Chamberlin, David Ishee and T. Kenneth Griffis concurred.

“A footnote in Judge Lancaster’s opinion provides an excellent summary,” the Supreme Court’s decision states. “As he put it, ‘the city expressly avoided annexing existing subdivision near the city because rooftops do not pave their way.’

“This annexation seeks to take primarily undeveloped lands from which to create a tax base in Areas 4 and 6 and to take Area 2 for an existing tax base. And in his denial of Area 2, he further stated, ‘the only possible need for the city to annex Area 2 is to increase the amount of taxes it can collect … and the city has shown no realistic and existing need for such and immediate large increase in taxes.’”