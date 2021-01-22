When Petal resident Drew Brickson wakes up every morning, he is faced with one question from his wife, Jody: “Drew, what are you going to do today?”

The answer he gives – “I don’t know; I’m just going to go try to make a difference somehow” – is a perfect example of why Brickson was named the newest recipient of the Bobby Runnels Leadership Award, given annually by the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce to an individual who personifies the best qualities of the Friendly City.

“At first I said no thank you,” said Brickson, who was chosen for his involvement with the community and the city. “You do things not to be recognized, but because they need to be done, and that’s kind of the way I was brought up and the way I was taught.

“I’m not a native of Petal, so for me to even be considered in the same sentence or the same paragraph as (previous winners), it puts things into perspective. I hope I can be a role model to someone else, because these guys are role models to me.”

Originally from Indiana, Brickson served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army before being sent to take command of an engineering battalion at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center. While there, Brickson and his wife Jody decided to stay in Petal rather than any of the surrounding areas.

“It was a community that we could see planting ourselves into,” Brickson said. “We chose Petal because of the great school district, but also because we saw that it has an identity, not just a road or a strip or a series of shops.

“So we wanted to be part of that, and my family stayed here while I had to go other places, and then I made a choice to retire and stay here in Petal.”

Over the past year, Brickson began thinking about getting into the political scene in Petal, and took the opportunity to run for Alderman-at-Large when former alderman William King retired. The race went to a runoff on June 1, with Brickson facing off against former Legislator Mike Lott.

Although Lott won the election, Brickson took the experience as a learning opportunity.

“I think I won more by losing, in the sense that I realized even though our kids are out of the school system, we don’t have direct family here in Petal anymore,” Brickson said. “Our family is our church and our neighbors and our community.

“I realized that the Petal community is more than just buildings, more than just a place on the map, and more than just a church. It’s people, and I got to meet so many people that showed me why Petal is still a place to keep us planted.”

Throughout that time, Brickson has been a mainstay in the community, volunteering with the Petal Children’s Task Force and registering as a substitute teacher in the Petal School District. In addition to being a regular at meetings of the Petal Board of Aldermen, he is a frequent contributor to the Petal Neighborhood Community Facebook page, where he keeps members updated of goings-on in the city.

“I just look for opportunities, and sometimes it’s just a willing set of hands to help lift a box or hand out a bag, or go down and talk with someone who doesn’t have anybody to talk to,” Brickson said. “I’ve just been blessed that over this pandemic year, I saw an opportunity to go out and make a difference, and people have given me that opportunity and supported me.

“When you do something for others, you gain more out of that than just trying to do it yourself. It’s counterintuitive for some people, because our society now is all about ‘what can I get out of it.’ But that’s not what we are here in Petal; we’re better than that.”

Brickson also volunteers at his church, where he is part of Asbury Men, a group that assists the elderly congregation.

“Drew has stepped up and offered help, and there are no limitations on who or what he will help with,” said Valerie Wilson, executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce. “He has just taken over his own position as ambassador to Petal, and he’s willing to spread good news, make friends and introduce people to new businesses.

“He has truly taken up the gauntlet for being Petal’s ambassador.”

The Bobby Runnels Leadership Award is given to someone who serves the community through church, family, school, civic clubs or the chamber, and the name of the recipient is usually kept a secret until the time of announcement. The award is named for Bobby Runnels, who served on Petal’s first elected board of aldermen and as mayor pro tem while then-mayor Jack Gay served in Desert Storm.

Previous winners include Demaris Lee, Brad Eubank, Ione Bond, Lynn Cartlidge and Nadine Coleman.

“You look at the award, and I don’t see myself being that impactful for the City of Petal,” Brickson said. “Bobby Runnels was an icon; look at what he did for the city and how much he’s served, and all I’ve done is just one day at a time trying to make somebody else’s life positive.

“In my own household, the best person in this whole city is my wife. She was just named the Cosmopolitan Club Woman of the Year, and I don’t set a light to her flame as far as what she’s done for the community.”

Brickson, along with the Spirit of Petal Business of the Year Award winner, the Police Officer of the Year and the Firefighter of the Year, will be honored during the chamber’s annual banquet, which will be held at noon Feb. 18. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s banquet will be streamed virtually – on a platform to be chosen later – instead of its usual traditional format.

Tickets to view the banquet are $30 each and can be found online at www.petalchamber.com. Everyone who registers for the banquet will be provided with a voucher for a meal at a Petal restaurant.

“I actually think in the long run, this is going to be a lot more personal, and it’s going to bring a lot more attention to the individuals who are winning these awards,” Wilson said. “We will get to see them in their own environment, and they will be prepared for this, so we’ll be able to learn more about them personally than we normally do during our banquet.

“It should be entertaining for the people watching, and I’m also excited that the award winners’ entire families can see this. It’s not limited to whoever can make it to the banquet that night; it’s open to anybody who wants to see them receive their awards and their recognition.”