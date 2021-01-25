Mayor Toby Barker recently announced that he will be running for a second term as Hattiesburg’s top elected official.

Barker, who was elected to the position in 2017, made the announcement via a Facebook post on Jan. 25, where he said he would share his campaign message in a safe and responsible way in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Critical times require serious and steadfast leadership,” Barker said. “Our first priority is to continue leading our community through this pandemic.

“But, as we think about the long-term needs and aspirations of Hattiesburg - of infrastructure, education, economic opportunity, public safety, quality of life and financial stability - know that I will always be honest with you about what lies ahead.”

Barker joined the Mississippi House of Representatives in 2007, when he was elected to replace Lee Jarrell Davis, who retired as the District 102 representative. At age 25, Barker was the youngest representative elected in Mississippi at the time.

While in the House, Barker served as chairman of the House Performance Based Budgeting Committee. His other committee memberships include the Appropriations, Apportionment & Elections, Education, Medicaid, Public Health & Human Services and Technology committees.

He co-sponsored, negotiated and secured support for Senate Bill 2395 in 2103, which created the inaugural state investment in early childhood education. Eight years later, the Hattiesburg Public School District earned a $2.1 million grant for its collaborative as a result of that legislation.

Before being elected to the House, Barker served as director of the Sotuhern Miss Business Assistance Center.

He moved to Hattiesburg in 2000 and attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in communications in 2004 and a master’s degree in economic development in 2006. While there, he was involved in the Student Government Association and was elected student body vice president as a freshman.

In 2017, while running as an Independent, Barker defeated Johnny DuPree – who had served as mayor for 16 years – to earn the mayoral position.

As mayor, he has helped to pave more than 75 miles of city streets, secure the two largest federal grants in recent history to fund two railroad overpasses, complete water and sewer projects in every ward, and create recurring funding to assist with drainage projects across the city.

He also championed the 1% percent sales tax increase at Hattiesburg hotels, motel and restaurants that is helping fund almost 20 Parks and Recreation projects throughout the city.

“With a deliberate approach to seeing equitable progress across all wards and re-establishing our financial footing so that we can continue to dream big, we’ve moved the needle in a lot of areas,” Barker said “However, there remains much to do. I’m all in, and I’m asking our citizens to join me as we continue to achieve, to fight and to dream for the future for our incredible city.”