Amara Savage, a graduate of Petal High School, was recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the Mississippi Association of Supervisors Minority Caucus. Each year, the caucus awards 14 scholarships to graduating seniors who will attend a Mississippi university or community college. Scholarships are awarded on criteria including a completed application and presentation, a student biography, letters of recommendation and a written essay. This year’s essay topic was “Redefining County Government Success: The Innovative Role of Elected Officials to Influence and Impact Local Communities.” Sharon Thompson, Forrest County District 2 supervisor, presented the award to Savage at a recent board meeting.