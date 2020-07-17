Petal Police Department officials are conducting an ongoing investigation into a shooting that recently took place at the Petal Skate Park on Hillcrest Drive.

In a July 17 Facebook post, the department announced that officers responded to the park at about 8:30 p.m. July 16 in response to a report of shots fired in the area. After securing the scene, police determined there were no injuries in the shooting.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that two adult males were involved in a verbal altercation when one of the men pointed an unloaded firearm at the other in what was described as a “scare tactic.” The other man brandished a loaded weapon and began firing shots in what he described as self defense.

In response to the department’s post, Petal resident Chris Seaton said his involvement was indeed in self defense, and he has yet to make a statement until he has a lawyer present with him under interrogation.

“Don’t be so fast to bash someone when you don’t know the full story,” Seaton wrote. “The only reason the police don’t know the full story is because I’m the only one that didn’t write a statement.

"I’m sure the full story will come out soon. I do have remorse and I am glad that no one got seriously injured or killed. That’s all I’m going to say until the case is closed.”