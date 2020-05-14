The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help solving a murder that occurred late last year in the Sheeplo community.

Sheriff Charlie Sims read a statement Thursday that said Rogers McGilvery was murdered at his home between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019. Officers believe McGilvery interrupted one or more persons committing a crime on his property and confronted the person or persons, at which point a struggle ensued.

McGilvery was beaten and shot multiple times before the suspect or suspects entered his house and stole several items, including firearms.

“We have been actively working on this case for 4 months,” Sims said while standing alongside McGilvery’s family. “We have tracked down leads, sent off evidence for DNA testing, and are currently waiting on results from other evidence collected.

“As we continue to work this case, we are asking for the community’s help to come forward with any information you may have that may help in this investigation. This family deserves justice and closure.”

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (601) 544-7800, extension 253, or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867.

“Our investigators will continue to work to identify the person or persons responsible for the death of Mr. McGilvery, and as I stated earlier, Mr. McGilvery is entitled to justice and his family and friends need resolution and closure,” Sims said.

A video of Sims reading the statement can be found online at https://bit.ly/2yOE5aJ.