Dr. Dewey Wesley Smith Jr., 83, died Jan. 26, 2021. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg is handling arrangements.

Bobby Earl Roberson Sr., 85, died on Jan. 27, 2021. Burial is in Rocky Branch Cemetery in Sumrall, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg is handling arrangements.

James “Jimmy” Oliver Cox III, 86, died on Jan. 26, 2021. Burial is in Roseland Park Cemetery in Hattiesburg, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Carolyn Sue Kitchens, 62, died on Feb. 1, 2021. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg is handling arrangements.

Darlene Wheeler, 86, died on Jan. 31, 2021. Burial is in Roseland Park Cemetery in Hattiesburg, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Gary Stephen Pitts, 67, died on Jan. 30, 2021. Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Mary Elizabeth Cargo Bryant, 94, died on Jan. 30, 2021. Burial is in Hillcrest Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service in Petal is handling arrangements.

Menahem Alejandro Hadjez, 79, died on Jan. 29, 2021. Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Melvin Harrington, 66, died on Jan. 28, 2021. Burial is in Roseland Park Cemetery in Hattiesburg, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Elizabeth Allford Tuggle, 81, died on Jan. 28, 2021. Burial is in Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Monell “Nell” Erma McCaffrey, 93, died on Jan. 28, 2021. Burial is in Sacred Heart Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Frank Lee Bass, 71, died on Jan. 28, 2021. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is handling arrangements.

Lilla Hoda, 77, died on Jan. 28, 2021. Burial is in French Camp Cemetery in French Camp, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Hubert W. Reynolds, 90, died on Jan. 27, 2021. Burial is in Coaltown Cemetery in Purvis and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Paul Prine, 80, died on Jan. 27, 2021. Burial is in Woodlawn Cemetery in Columbia, and Moore Funeral Services is handling arrangements.

William J. “Bill” Korinek, 93, died on Jan. 25, 2021. Burial is in Sterling-White Cemetery in Highlands, TX, and Moore Funeral Service in Hattiesburg is handling arrangements.

Abner Edward Arledge Jr., 86, died on Jan. 23, 2021. Burial is in Pinehaven Cemetery in Hattiesburg, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Bryson McCain Byrd, 18, died on Feb. 1, 2021. Burial is in East Side Cemetery, and Jones and Son Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Thomas Duval Stuart, 81, died on Feb. 2, 2021. Burial is in Williamson Cemetery in Sumrall, and Jones and Son Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

George Alford Cook, 72, died on Jan. 29, 2021. Burial is in Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge, LA, and Pinehaven Funeral Home in Hattiesburg is handling arrangements.

Audrey Elaine Thames, 68, died on Feb. 2, 2021. Forrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jessie Mae Spencer, 81, died on Jan. 28, 2021. Forrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Patricia Ann Hollimon, 75, died on Jan. 27, 2021. Burial is in Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg, and Forrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Larry Van Winborne, 75, died on Jan. 26, 2021. Burial is in Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg, and Forrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Charles Edward Beasley, 83, died on Jan. 26, 2021. Burial is in South Hill Cemetery in Hattiesburg, and Forrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Carolyn Breland Robinson, 74, died on Jan. 26, 2021. Burial is in Heidelburg Cemetery in Brooklyn, and Forrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Douglas Wayne Kesler, 65, died on Jan. 24, 2021. Forrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Funeral homes may submit obituaries to obits@hubcityspokes.com. Death notices are printed free of charge; obituaries with photos and detailed information will incur a charge. For assistance, call (601) 268-2331.