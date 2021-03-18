Forrest Health will host a nurse career fair at Forrest General Hospital from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 1.

The event will be held in the hospital’s cafeteria meeting rooms. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed.

Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with management from different areas of the hospital as well as Forrest Health’s other facilities. Human resources personnel will be available to answer questions regarding the health system’s benefits, including available $10,000 incentives and the new LPN-to-RN bridge program offered through a partnership with Pearl River Community College.

To register for the fair, visit joinforresthealth.org or call 601-550-6497.