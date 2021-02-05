The City of Hattiesburg and the Hattiesburg Fire Department are leaning on the city’s students – K-12 and from the University of Southern Mississippi – to name the fire department’s latest fleet addition, Engine No. 6.

As a part of its capital expenditure budget for the 2021 fiscal year, the department purchased a new engine from Pierce Manufacturing.

This new addition to the department’s fleet will call Station No. 6 home, which is located adjacent to the University of Southern Mississippi.

Because of its location and the area of service covered by the station, the engine has been designed and wrapped to match Southern Miss colors – black and gold – with a nod to sports through the Golden Eagles logo placed on its doors.

While the engine is being prepped for delivery and inspection, the city will take submissions for the truck to be named for when it’s commissioned into service.

“In addition to providing a critical element of public safety for our community, the Hattiesburg Fire Department’s story includes being involved in both our public schools and universities as well as special events,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “With its proximity to Southern Miss, it only made sense to wrap it in black and gold and invite our Southern Miss students of today and tomorrow to name it.”

Students are encouraged to submit a name at bit.ly/hfdengine6. All submissions will be compiled into a list for deliberation and selection by a panel. The panel will include Mayor Toby Barker, Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George, Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart, Assistant Chief Danny Wade, the Station 6 lieutenants and a representative from Southern Miss.

Submissions should have a meaning that can easily be communicated and has a connection to Southern Miss, black and gold or university-related people. The author of the winning submission will be invited to attend the truck’s commissioning for service ceremony.

“COVID-19 has kept us from spending as much time as we typically do for outreach and education within our local schools,” said Assistant Chief Danny Wade. “We’re excited to bring this opportunity to students at both our university and public schools to help be a part of the growing future of the Hattiesburg Fire Department.”

This will be the second of HFD’s fleet since 2017 that has been commissioned and named. In 2018, the department purchased and commissioned Engine No. 4 which was named by third graders at Grace Christian Elementary School.

Engine No. 4 holds the name “Big Red” in memory of Coach Derek “Red” Jarvis from Hattiesburg High School, who passed away unexpectedly that year. Big Red is stationed at Fire Station No. 4 located on the Highway 42 Bypass.

Engines – or pumper trucks – are used to carry hoses and tools and to pump water during an emergency. They consist of a water tank, pump and complement a variety of hose types used during fire suppression.

As a budgeted expense, the purchase cost was $459,900.