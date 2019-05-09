Purvis students secure Coca-Cola scholarships

Two Pearl River Community College students recently received Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarships.

Lane Anderson and Shawn Lowe, both sophomores from Purvis, will receive $1,000 to help defray the cost of college attendance for their sophomore years at PRCC.

Both students are members of Phi Theta Kappa and the Dr. William Lewis Honors Institute. Anderson, 19, is vice president of fellowship in Phi Theta Kappa. Lowe, 19, serves as vice president of service.

“Last spring, nearly 900 applications were received nationwide for these prestigious scholarships,” said Dr. Terri Ruckel, Associate Regional Coordinator for the MS/LA Region of Phi Theta Kappa.

“Lane and Shawn were among the 200 chosen to receive this honor. These scholarships are based on their outstanding academic achievements and leadership potential. Their success underscores Pearl River's continued recognition as a premier college on a national level.”

A pharmacy major, Anderson plans to continue his education at either the University of Mississippi or William Carey University.

“What excites me the most about being a student at PRCC is that I am able to get an outstanding education so close to home,” said Anderson.

Lowe is majoring in biochemistry. He is a member of Sigma Kappa Delta and Mu Alpha Theta, and serves as president of the Honors Institute. He is planning to enroll at Mississippi State University in fall 2020 and then go on to medical school.

“The thing that excites me about Pearl River is that I learn something new every day while being around some wonderful people,” Lowe said.