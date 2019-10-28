Old 11 to be temporarily closed between Richburg and Old 24

The stretch of Old Highway 11 between Richburg Road and Old Highway 24 will be closed at various times this weekend because of work to replace multiple culverts along the roadway.

Jason Lamb, project engineer with The Walker Associates in Hattiesburg, said in an email the work – which will entail excavating the trenches across the full area of the road – will begin at daybreak on Saturday. The crews will work until the road can be reopened to traffic Saturday night.

Work will resume at daybreak on Sunday morning and will continue until the roadway can be opened again Sunday night.

“Because we are addressing multiple different pipe locations, the accessibility to all of the various roads within this section of Old Highway 11 will change from Saturday to Sunday as the work moves further south towards Ben Smith Road,” Lamb said. “It is my intention to have my radio with me while the roadway closure is in place and be able to assist with routing fire and (Emergency Medical Services) crews if a call for service is generated in this area.”

The traffic signals at the intersections of Old Highway 11/Richburg Road and Old Highway 11/Old Highway 24 will be placed into an all-red flash during the course of the road closure to alert motorists of the closure. Detours will be necessary during the project.

The road will be opened as usual beginning Monday morning, and school officials in the area have been notified of the roadwork.

The work is part of several upcoming improvements to the road, including a project that will slightly widen the asphalt roadway between Old Highway 24 and Richburg Road. In addition, a turn lane will be added at the Oak Grove Middle School entrance, and workers will overlay the entire roadway length as well as add final striping and siding.

Back in August, the Lamar County Board of Supervisors accepted a low bid of $800,108.80 from R&J Construction of Laurel for the work.

“So it will be improving the shoulders and adding a little more asphalt to improve the traffic flow,” Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits said in a previous story. “(The turn lane) will ease traffic in that area – it backs up quite a bit during school traffic.

“Right now, at the beginning and ending of the school day, traffic has nowhere to get off to make that turn, so it backs up through the intersection of Old 11 and 24 and really slows things down through there. And it’s become accident-prone as well – it seems like there’s always somebody running into somebody because it’s so congested.”

The project is a continuation of the upcoming widening of Old Highway 11 that will stretch from the city limits near Oak Grove High School down to Old Highway 24.

“We found additional funds to continue that improvement down to Richburg Road,” Waits said. “We’re fortunate that the funds are coming from state aid road funds, and we’re able to capitalize on some of the most recent changes in the legislation, which will allow us to access some emergency funds to do that as well.”