MDOT receives $2M for U.S. 589 paving

The Mississippi Transportation Commission has awarded Warren Paving $2 million for a paving project on Mississippi 589 in Lamar County, part of almost $55 million given throughout the state for infrastructure projects that will be overseen by the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

The paving will stretch for about 11 miles on the highway from U.S. 98 heading south, and is expected to cost approximately $1.98 million.

“This is just a maintenance project – it’s strictly going to be a simple repaving,” said Katey Roh, public information officer for MDOT’s Southern District. “The asphalt is deteriorating, so we’re just doing maintenance to make sure the road stays safe to drive on.”

The project is expected to take about three months, starting next summer and concluding in the early fall, depending on weather. Workers will close down one lane at a time to ensure at least one lane remains open at all time during the project.

“As they repave one lane, that will be closed, and the other one will be open,” Roh said. “Then it will switch over.”

Other contracts in the Southern District include:

• $2.1 million to Dunn Roadbuilders for a 10-mile paving project on Mississippi 57, beginning at U.S. 98 in Greene County;

• $7.2 million to Dickerson & Bowen for a 12-mile overlay project on U.S. 84 from the Lucien railroad bridge to U.S. 51 in Franklin and Lincoln counties;

• $20 million to C.E.C. for a bridge project on Mississippi 609 at Old Fort Bayou in Jackson County;

• $1.9 million to Key, LLC for a bridge preservation project on Mississippi 42 over the Chickasawhay River in Greene County; and

• $192,732 to Key, LLC for a bridge preservation project on U.S. 98 over the Chickasawhay River in Greene County.

“These projects will help MDOT continue to provide safe and reliable transportation to Mississippi’s traveling public,” said Tom King, Commissioner of the Southern Transportation District.

–Haskel Burns