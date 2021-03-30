Lamar County officials are asking the public to pitch in for Help Clean Up Lamar County Month, a month-long initiative aimed at keeping the county’s streets clean of litter.

The measure, which was recently approved by the Lamar County Board of Supervisors, invites residents and organizations to organize and pick up trash along the roadways throughout the month of April. Trash bags can be obtained free of charge by calling Lee Richards at (601) 794-8504.

“It’s needed because if you drive along the roadways of Lamar County, the trash and litter problem is worse than it’s ever been,” county administrator Jody Waits said. “The county has two crews out picking up along the roads, but we have a thousand miles of roads, so it’s reached a crisis mode.

“We need the citizens’ help to bring awareness of the problem, and to help clean it up. If they let us know when they’re going to be out picking up, we will promote that. And we will come behind them and pick up the bags they’ve filled with trash.”

In addition to engaging the community to help clean up, officials also hope Help Clean Up Lamar County Month will spawn continued community involvement and awareness that will help prevent the litter problem in the future.

“This is the first time that we’ve declared an entire month as Help Clean Up Lamar County,” Waits said. “There have previous efforts where we’ve had a Day Out Against Litter, where we’ve asked citizens to come out and help pick up throughout the county for a day, and they did.

“But it didn’t seem to help propel the idea forward to help us keep it clean. So now we’re doing it as a month-long event.”

During those single days out, county officials saw approximately 200 residents come to lend a hand.

“I would hope to see that many people every weekend through the month, getting out and picking up more in the evenings,” Waits said. “Even if the neighborhoods would organize themselves to pick up within their community and the main artery roads that lead to their subdivisions a couple of days out of the month, that would help tremendously.

“It would be our wish to see somebody in the community come together and form a Keep Lamar County Beautiful chapter, like Keep Mississippi Beautiful. It would be our desire that someone would form a local chapter that would be citizen-led, and continue these efforts throughout the future.”

The county’s litter problem was discussed in depth at a March meeting of the board of supervisors, where board members said they had fielded several complaints through social media and phone calls.

“It’s not that people aren’t picking up trash; it’s that it’s getting thrown out quicker than we can pick it up,” District 4 Supervisor Mitch Brent said. “We’ve got to come up with a working solution and it’s got to involve the community at some point, whether it’s a Pick Up Lamar Day or some type of system. But it’s deplorable, and I’m the first to admit it.”

In addition, the board has raised the penalty for littering up to $1,000 for each violation. However, even with that enforcement, officials say it’s still everyone’s responsibility to keep the roadways clean.

“I personally have been picking up trash coming down Highway 11 at times, and I certainly pick up trash at the entrance of my neighborhood,” Waits said. “I know neighbors I’ve seen on Old Highway 24 that are dodging traffic and picking up trash as well.

“But until folks stop throwing the trash out of their car windows, or make sure it’s secure in the back of their pickup truck, the problem is not going to go away. So, we’re just imploring the public to help us solve this problem.”

Board President Warren Byrd said county officials could spend thousands of dollars of taxpayer money for pickup efforts, but the problem will not abate until residents get involved.

“Until they care, it’s not going to go away, and the community has to get involved whether they want to or not,” he said. “We don’t have the resources, we don’t have the manpower, we don’t have the funds to pick up the roads every day.

“Communities, maybe churches, maybe organizations, leagues or whatever – we’re willing to support whatever anything that can help us do it. But until people quit throwing it out, it’s not going away.”