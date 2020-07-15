The Lamar County School District Board of Board of Trustees presented this week its proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, which features a total projected revenue of $106.562 million in local, state, federal and 16th Section land funds.

That number is broken down as follows: approximately $39.125 million in local funds, or 37 percent; $53.88 million in state funds, or 51 percent; $11.64 million in federal funds, or 11 percent; and $1.9 million in 16th Section funds, or 1 percent.

“I feel good about the work our team put into this budget and their oversight of it,” district superintendent Tess Smith said. “In saying all that, we need final numbers from the state in order to complete our budget process.

“We have always worked within our means. This year is no different, except that we do not have those final numbers.”

Total expected expenditures are $107.53 million, including $80.54 million in salaries and fringe benefits; $21.12 million in other operating expenses; and $5.86 million in debt service.

The district features 19 campuses, housing five communities, an estimated enrollment of 10,677 and 1,550 employees. On the transportation side, the district utilizes 159 buses that drive 136 routes daily and more than 1.47 million miles annually.

In the child nutrition department, 433,106 breakfasts are served and 978,712 lunches are served, including 31,490 sack breakfasts and lunches.

The budget also lists items needed for reopening of schools after being temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including building sanitation items, personal sanitation items, nurse aids, bottle fillers for all water fountains and district substitutes.

The budget process begins in January each year and is based upon a combination of actual numbers and estimates based upon the best information available at the time the budget is prepared.

The proposed budget will be presented for adoption to the school board during its next regularly scheduled meeting on July 27.

“It is my understanding that the Legislature plans to minimize cuts to education,” Smith said. “I truly appreciate that, as I am very proud of our state and its efforts.”