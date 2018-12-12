Celebration of Excellence: Oak Grove, Petal lauded for ‘A’ status

﻿Of the more than 160 school districts across Mississippi, the Petal and Lamar County school districts were two of only 18 throughout the state to receive an “A” designation on last year school year’s Mississippi Accountability Model.

In honor of that achievement, State Superintendent Carey Wright paid a visit to both districts Monday as part of the Mississippi Department of Education’s third annual Tour of Excellence, with stops at Petal Elementary School and Oak Grove High School.

This year was especially notable for Petal officials, as the Petal School District is one of only nine districts to achieve the honor for the third year in a row.

“That puts you in the top 6 percent of the state of Mississippi,” Wright told the crowd at the elementary school. “People ask about district grades and why we do them and what their purpose is.

“I think that they serve a really good purpose for schools, because it lets families and communities know how well their schools are doing in preparing their students for the future. So when a district earns an ‘A,’ it sends a very powerful message to the community, because you are among the best in the state.”

Wright also acknowledged the Petal School District’s reputation for academic excellence, including being named by the MDE as the No. 1 school district in the state for the 2017-18 school year.

“Your hard work continued in 2018, and went even higher than the previous year in all four major subject categories at the district level,” she said. “So that is quite a significant achievement.”

The grades are inclusive of all students, taking into consideration the scores of every student across all districts.

“It’s not just about some children, it’s not just about those children, it’s not just about some children depending on their zip code – when we say ‘all’ in Mississippi, we mean all,” Wright said. “And so for you to have achieved this for the third year in a row means that you were meeting the needs of all children.”

Petal School District Superintendent Matt Dillon said the district’s success is the result of its people, including the student body, the faculty and staff, and the community.

“Our people are second to none – they go above and beyond – and that’s what separates us, I think, from others,” he said. “It’s everybody working and pulling toward the same goals.”

For the second year in a row, the Lamar County School District has gained ‘A’ status, which makes it one of only 14 districts in the state to have been on the list for more than one year.

“Out of 144 districts, that puts you in the Top 10 percent of the state,” Wright told students gathered at Oak Grove High School’s Performing Arts Center, some who had been bused in from other schools across the district. For those not in attendance, the program was livestreamed over the district’s website.

“You are Missisippi’s highest ranking school district for two years in a row. Not only that, but everyone of your schools was rated either an A or a B, and that’s not easy to do, either,” Wright said.

LCSD Supt. Tess Smith said it was impossible to thank everyone who makes an impact on the district.

“It starts at home but it travels to the bus driver, the crossing guard, the police officer, cafeteria staff, nurse, office worker, to the administrator, teacher and assistant teacher, and all the others who work behind the scenes to get the lawns mowed and the buildings in good repair,” she said. “Everyone plays a part in our success.”

A special part of the Lamar program was giving students from across the district the opportunity to participate. Students representing every school in the district was given a moment to say something about his or her school.

Purvis High School student body president Casey Burge presented the district’s Mission Statement, while Zane Berry, student body president led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Joshua Posey, Longleaf Elementary fifth grade, “I love Longleaf because it feels like family, and there is a great vareity of things to enjoy for everyone there.

Mica Shemper, Oak Grove Upper fifth grade, “At Oak Grove Upper, we strive to continue the Warrior Trail of Tradition with high expectations and achievement.”

Madelyn Hylender, Purvis Upper fifth grade, At Purvis Upper Elementary, we are Dreamers, Believers, Leaders and Achievers.

Hudson Long, Sumrall Elementary fourth grader, Sumrall Elementary is great because the teachers and administrators encourage us to be the best we can be!”

Sam Hancock, Baxterville School eighth grade, Baxterville School, where we meet them where they are, and positive attitudes and relationships matter!

Rylee Dubose, Purvis High School, eleventh grade, PHS = Pride, Honor, Success. We take PRIDE in our students who honor their commitments on the pathway to success.”

Lauren Lott, Sumrall High School twelfth grade, Sumrall High School is like a family because we have a great support system.”

The Lamar County district is the sixth largest district in the state with a student population well in excess of 10,000.

“We produce the future and the future is certainly bright,” Smith said.