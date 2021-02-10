Magnolia Health and the Centene Health and Quality Foundation, a charitable arm of the Centene Corporation, have recognized Angel M. Johnson, a physician at Hattiesburg Clinic Purvis Family Practice Clinic, with the annual Physician Summit Award for clinical excellence.

“Magnolia Health relies on quality providers like Dr. Johnson to meet the needs of our members,” said Jeremy Erwin, chief medical doctor at Magnolia Health. “We’re proud to recognize her dedication to the Purvis community and look forward to our continued partnership so we can fulfill our purpose of transforming the health of Mississippi communities, one person at a time.”

Each year, providers are selected for the Physician Summit Award based on their exemplary performance in several quality measures. Johnson was chosen from thousands of other providers who serve Medicaid beneficiaries across the state of Mississippi.

“I am honored to receive this award, and I appreciate the recognition,” Johnson said. “I will continue to strive and work hard to provide the best possible care.”

Johnson, a Tulane University School of Medicine graduate, serves the Purvis area and surrounding communities and has been with Hattiesburg Clinic for 10 years