To help in the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials from the Mississippi State Department of Health have set up a community test site in the parking lot next to Lamar County Circuit Court on Main Street in Purvis.

The site, which is free of charge and open to the public, was recently established after members of the Lamar County Board of Supervisors signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the county and the health department to approve the measure.

“It’s going to give better access to folks wanting to come get tested,” Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits said. “They kind of give priority to teachers, and they can come at any time and get tested that they want to, and all the public can do that.”

As the site only operates on certain days, anyone wishing to be tested at the Purvis location is required to make an appointment on the department of health’s website at www.msdh.ms.gov. Individuals also will need to complete an online patient screening form on the site or by calling (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

“It’s my understanding that they do both the 15-minute rapid (nasal) test, as well as the one that takes a couple of days to send off, and we’re glad to support it,” Waits said. “They started periodically, and now they’ve gone up to two or three days a week now, so we’re helping them promote it to our citizens as a convenient way to get tested.

“It’s also my understanding that this (site) will be part of the method of giving a vaccine once that becomes available to the general public. I believe they intend to use that as one of their sources … and there are members of the National Guard there helping them.”

College students, faculty and staff – as well as child care facility workers – can be tested without showing symptoms or having been exposed to the virus. Free N-95 masks are offered to school nurses; those 65 years of age and older or anyone with a chronic disease can receive free face masks and a face shield.

“It’s important to have readily available and widespread testing, so we’re very thankful to the Mississippi Department of Health to provide that service to Lamar Countians right here in Purvis several days a week,” Waits said. “Getting access to testing is an important part of combating and getting out in front of COVID-19.”

Waits said so far, the site has stayed busy every day it’s open.

“It has been well received, and it does seem to be a steady stream of cars that go through when they’re there testing,” he said