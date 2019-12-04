Three injured in Lamar Co. shooting; suspect in custody

A Marion County man is in custody after allegedly shooting three people in Lamar County early Friday morning.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies arrived shortly after midnight to North Jackson Road, near the Lamar/Marion county line, after receiving calls of gunshots. At the scene, deputies found three victims suffering from .22-caliber gunshot wounds: a 35-year-old-female, a 33-year-old female and a 70-year-old male.

Police were informed that the suspect, 68-year-old Willie Ray Leggett, had left the scene in a green Ford Ranger. Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Department arrested Leggett at his home and transported him to the Lamar County Jail, where he was booked and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated domestic assault.

The three victims were transported to Forrest General Hospital.

"One of the females and the male were treated and released," Rigel said. "The other female was still in surgery this morning; I don't know what her condition is."

While the investigation is still ongoing, officers believe the incident stemmed from a domestic disturbance.