Deputies from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three individuals on auto burglary charges involving stolen weapons.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said officers from A Shift on July 17 arrested 20-year-old Johnathan Quandree’ March, along with a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. The three suspects have been charged with five counts of auto burglary.

Several weapons – which were stolen out of unlocked cars – were recovered during the arrests, including at least nine handguns, two rifles, ammunition and a knife.

“Please lock your cars and trucks,” Rigel said. “Just glad we could get these guns out of the hands of juveniles before something tragic could have happened. Great job Shift A and to the deputies and investigations on the follow-up today.”

Police are still looking for a 14-year-old who is believed to have been involved in the burglaries. Anyone with information regarding the matter is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (601) 794-1005.