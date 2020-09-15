The Lamar County School District Board of Education will soon have two new members, as Buddy Morris and Terry Ingram announced at the board’s Sept. 14 meeting they will not be returning to their positions.

Ingram, who serves District D and is one of three board members that represent the Oak Grove area, resigned at the meeting because he has moved to the Sumrall area, which is outside of District D. Ingram is a retired educator from the Lamar County School District and was chosen by the board in 2017 to fill the District D seat.

Ingram served as principal at Oak Grove Middle School when the school was named a Blue Ribbon School. After retiring in 2010, he worked with Professional Learning Communities throughout Mississippi.

Ingram received three academic degrees at the University of Southern Mississippi: Bachelor’s of Music Education, Master’s of Educational Leadership and Specialist of Educational Leadership.

Ingram was chosen among eight candidates – six men and two women – that had submitted applications for the District D seat, which became vacant when Mike Pruitt moved out of the district.

The school board has created a two-member board committee to select a candidate for appointment to the District D seat. Any residents of that district who are interested in serving in the position are asked to send their resumes to P.O. Box 609, Purvis, MS, 39475. Resumes also can be emailed to Deborah.pierce@lamark12.org.

The board member district map can be found online at www.lamarcountyschools.org.

Morris, who has served District E for 12 years, will finish out his current term but will not run for a third term in the Nov. 3 general election.

So far, two residents of District E have qualified for the election: Jennie Hensarling and Brady Raanes. The district serves residents in multiple school zones, including Baxterville/Purvis, Oak Grove and Sumrall.

Ingram and Morris did not return calls for comment.

“Mr. Morris has served District E through two complete full terms for a total of twelve years as a school board member,” school district superintendent Steven Hampton said. “His leadership played an integral part in the growth of our district both physically and academically.

“Mr. Ingram served as assistant principal and then principal at Oak Grove Middle School and after his retirement, he was first appointed and then elected to serve District D as a member of the school board. In total, Mr. Ingram served Lamar County schools for over ten years, and his leadership experience and understanding of education was valuable as we have worked through the challenges associated with the COVID19 pandemic.”

Hampton said replacing two board members in a span of four months will not be an easy task.

“Given the circumstances of Mr. Morris deciding not to run for another term and Mr. Ingram having to step down due to moving out of District D, it is completely understandable,” he said. “They have both served the Lamar County School District well and will always be a part of our school district. We greatly appreciate their service and wish them both the best.”