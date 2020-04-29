Work progresses on 1-cent tax projects in Hattiesburg

Despite the drastic economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department projects made possible by the recent 1-percent sales tax increase at hotels, motels and restaurants continue to make progress.

The tax increase, which was approved by voters in April 2019 with an 81 percent approval rate, was expected to bring in approximately $4.2 million in new revenue. Half of those funds are earmarked for 17 Parks and Recreation Department projects around the city, while the other half will be used for renovations at Reed Green Coliseum on the University of Southern Mississippi campus.

Initial projections expected the tax to generate about $100,000 a month for the city and another $100,000 for Southern Miss, but through the first four months of the tax, the measure generated an average of $117,000 per month. During the pandemic, officials will focus on current projects while monitoring revenue as it comes in over the next few months.

“Our total sales tax revenue estimate for the month of March was 15 percent under March of 2019,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “However, we won’t know the exact breakdown of how those 2 percent (tourism and convention commission) and 1 percent taxes are broken down until mid-May.”

Below is a look at the details of each project:

IN PROGRESS

• Two covered batting cages are in the works at Vernon Dahmer Park at an estimated cost of $48,500. Gray Builders Contractors is currently at work on the project, which is expected to be completed in June.

• Officials are currently working to extend the walking trail at Duncan Lake by approximately a half a mile, which will bring the trail around to the back side of the lake. The estimated cost of the project is $175,000, which includes $120,000 in grant funding from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks’ Recreational Trails Program. The project is out for bid, and officials expect to have it completed by October.

• Lighting improvements are underway at the Tatum Tennis Court Complex at an estimated cost of $100,000. The project is currently out for bid.

• A new splash pad is on the way to Sullivan Park in Palmers Crossing at an estimated cost of $235,000. That project is still in the design phase and has not yet gone to bid.

• Officials are continuing with the process of transforming the former Hattiesburg American building on Main Street into a public arts center.

So far, heating and air work, minor repairs to the roof, partition work, electrical work, door replacement, and cosmetic enhancements – including a mural painted by local artist Ricardo Moody – has been completed.

A bid of $99,000 was recently awarded to Malone Roofing to replace the roof over the former warehouse space that will serve as the facility’s theater.

All of that work combined adds up to approximately $147,118.64.

Oak Grove Heating & Air Conditioning did the HVAC work, early minor roofing repairs were done by Eddie Pearson Roofing, floor equipment was handled by Newell Paper, roof replacement design was done by Landry Lewis Germany Architects, and electrical work was done by the city.

COMPLETED

• The gymnasium at Thames Elementary School was replaced in October at a cost of $40,022.81 by Hollingsworth Hardwood Floors of Columbia. Aside from the 1-cent tax money, the project utilized a $5,000 shared-use grant from the Mississippi Department of Health.

• Field drainage, grading and field light replacement at the ballpark on East 9th Street was finished in March at a total cost of $81,484. Southern Pipe supplied the grates and piping; J.R. McQueen installed the grates, pipes and curb cuts; Sports Contractors Unlimited handled the field drainage and field grading; and lighting was put in by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

• The courts, perimeter fencing and lights are finished at the basketball/tennis court on East 8th Street, although the courts have not yet been opened because of Gov. Tate Reeves’ “safer at home” order.

The project stems from a long-time agreement between the city and Ebenezer Baptist Church to build a basketball court there.

The refurbishment cost $70,000, which included a shared-use grant of $5,000 from the Mississippi Department of Health.

Warren Paving handled the asphalt work on the project, Jefcoat Fence Co. installed the fencing, Mississippi Power installed the lighting, and court surfacing was done by Australian Court Works of Brandon.

• Repair and upgrading of the playground equipment at Kamper Park was completed in March at a cost of $5,466 by Gray Builders Contractors.