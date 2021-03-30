Although past financial matters in the City of Hattiesburg have delayed the rebuilding of Lamar Boulevard – the much-maligned thoroughfare that connects U.S. 98 to Lincoln Road in west Hattiesburg – up-to-date audits have made it possible to begin more than $2 million in repairs on that road, including new drainage inlets and infrastructure for the new Regions Mortgage Center.

That announcement was made on April 5, when Mayor Toby Barker said construction will begin this week to transform the road into a “true boulevard” with the removal and replacement of .7 miles of roadway on Lamar Boulevard, which connects U.S. 98 with Lincoln Road.

“Lamar Boulevard is terrible,” Barker said in a previous story. “It was built using some really bad construction practices.

“For example, the road as it stands now only has a base of 6 inches of gravel, and a 2-inch layer of asphalt. But the biggest problem on this road is the drainage – there are no inlets. All of the water drains to the center of the road at the bottom of the hill, where there are two curb cuts to get rid of all the water.”

The project is estimated to take approximately one full year, which is dependent on weather. During construction, the full extent of the road will be receiving improvements and will be open only for access to businesses and offices located right off of U.S. 98 and Lincoln Road.

However, a stretch of the road will be completely closed to traffic south of Office Park Drive and north of Revolution Fitness and Regions Mortage Center and other businesses. Office Park Drive will remain open.

Over the past several years, the lack of inlets and poor sub-base has led to increased deterioration of the existing roadway of Lamar Boulevard. The Regions Mortgage Center, which arrived at the corner of Lamar Boulevard and Lincoln Road in 2019, further necessitated new infrastructure underground – as did the possibility of future development along Lamar Boulevard.

“What you have over time is a breeding ground for potholes,” Barker said. “Since the city annexed this, it hasn’t really had the ability to step forward and do a complete rebuild, which is needed.”

However, the lack of financial audits from Fiscal Years 2015 and 2016 delayed funding for the project. To solve that problem, the current city administration began working in 2017 to bring those audits up to date.

As a result of that, the city qualified for and received grants from the Economic Development Administration and the Mississippi Development Authority in 2019 to fund the installation of new sewer lines, increase drainage capacity and rebuild the roadway with appropriate construction standards.

Walters Construction was the lowest bid contractor. The total cost for this project is $2,032,391.15., and it is funded by the EDA contributing $1,700,000 and MDA and the City of Hattiesburg covering the final balance.

Over the past year, officials have invested in the underground infrastructure, and the contractor will begin this week on construction. Work will entail removing and replacing the existing asphalt, and the new roadway will consist of 42 drainage inlets, curbs, and gutters with a divided median.

"Businesses and residents have waited a long time to see improvements to Lamar Boulevard," Barker said. "This project, made possible through state and federal grants associated with the Regions Mortgage Center, will transform one of the worst roads in Hattiesburg into one of the best and serve as a catalyst for future development in this important growth corridor."