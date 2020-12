Two people are dead following a train versus car accident at Eastside Avenue at Scooba Street in Hattiesburg on Saturday.

Hattiesburg police officers responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. and found the two individuals – a male and a female – deceased. An infant was transported from the scene to a local hospital with injuries.

The accident is under investigation at this time, and officers have asked the public to find another way around the location while the scene is being cleared.