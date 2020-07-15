On July 15, the City of Hattiesburg's administrative team learned that two additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19: one in Urban Development and one at Hattiesburg Police Department.

This is the 15th and 16th employee to test positive for the city's workforce since March.

Employee #1 has not been at work since Thursday, July 9. Through tracing, there have been 6 direct exposures and 8 indirect exposures linked to this employee.

Employee #2 was last at work this morning. Through tracing, there have been 23 direct exposures and 0 indirect exposures linked to this employee.

Neither of these cases are linked to the cases previously shared this week.

All employees that are direct and indirect exposures for these cases have been notified of the presumptive positive test and tests have been scheduled for both direct and indirect exposures. Tests will also be scheduled for any employee who was not directly/indirectly exposed, but who wants to be tested out of caution.

These action steps are per the Exposure & Symptoms Protocol for COVID-19. This protocol was developed based on CDC guidelines and input from the Hattiesburg medical community. It relates to any employee who is either symptomatic or had direct or indirect exposure. It relates to any employee who is either symptomatic or had direct or indirect exposure, and it can be accessed by visiting: http://www.hattiesburgms.com/wp-content/uploads/employee-exposure-protocol.pdf.