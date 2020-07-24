The City of Hattiesburg's administrative team has learned that two additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19 within the Hattiesburg Police Department and the Hattiesburg Fire Department.

The first employee has not been at work since Sunday, July 19 and has three direct and zero indirect exposures. This case is related to a prior reported exposure and two of the three employees on the tracing list have already been tested this week due to prior reported exposures, which came back negative. The other employee is being tested.

The second employee has not been at work since Wednesday, July 23. This case is not related to prior reported cases within this department. Direct exposure includes two employees and zero indirect exposures. Direct exposures are being tested.

This brings the city’s total workforce cases to 29 since March.

All employees that are direct and indirect exposures for these cases have been notified of the presumptive positive test. Tests will also be scheduled for any employee who was not directly/indirectly exposed, but who wants to be tested out of caution.

These action steps are per the Exposure & Symptoms Protocol for COVID-19. This protocol was developed based on CDC guidelines and input from the Hattiesburg medical community. It relates to any employee who is either symptomatic or had direct or indirect exposure, and it can be accessed by visiting: http://www.hattiesburgms.com/wp-content/uploads/employee-exposure-protocol.pdf.