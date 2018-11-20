Tom Kimmel returns to Back Door

﻿On Friday, Dec. 7, The Back Door will welcome long-time friend and neighbor singer/songwriter/poet Tom Kimmel.

A Nashville music veteran for three decades, Kimmel's music has been used to score major films, as well as being recorded by such luminaries as Linda Ronstadt, Johnny Cash and Nanci Griffin, among many others.

A former poet in residence at Vanderbilt University, he also shares his literary work and has promised a surprise mystery guest to join him on stage for a few special numbers. Doors open at 7, show starts at 7:30.

As always, concerts at The Back Door are donation-only events. If you wish to reserve a table close to the stage, please email your name and number in your party to coffeehouse@ubchm.org or call David at 601-520-1589.