Police searching for man involved in shooting at Walmart parking lot

Police are searching for a Perry County man who is believed to have been involved in a shooting in a Walmart parking lot that resulted in another man being sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said no charges are being pursued against Mack Hobson because the shooting was deemed to be accidental. However, police are searching for him for possession of a weapon after a felony conviction.

Police responded to Walmart on U.S. 98 in Hattiesburg at about 9:30 a.m. April 28 after receiving reports of gunfire. When officers arrived on the scene, they were informed that a victim was shot. After investigating the incident, police discovered the two men knew each other and the shooting was accidental.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding Hobson’s whereabouts is asked to call Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867.