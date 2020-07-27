One person is dead as a result of a two-car accident on Thornhill Drive in Hattiesburg.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said police responded to a report of a traffic accident in the 200 block of Thornhill Drive at approximately 2:45 a.m. July 27. Two vehicles were found in the nearby wooded area: a 2012 Ford Fiesta and a 2013 Mazda 6.

The driver of the Fiesta was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other female passengers were transported from the scene with injuries. The driver of the Mazda also was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information is available at this time.