Community support of Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic is making a difference in the lives of community pets like Douglas.

“Little Douglas showed up at our back door on a cold, rainy afternoon, right before it got so cold a few weeks ago,” says Sherry Laughlin, the person whom Douglas adopted. Sherry immediately noticed that this friendly little cat seemed to be suffering from a pretty severe kitty cold, and she knew she needed to get him to a vet right away.

“He was so sick and his nose was so stopped up that he was breathing through his mouth. All he had the energy for was eating and sleeping. We took him to Southern Pines Health Pet Clinic for a chip check and some emergency care.”

After several rounds of antibiotics and nose drops failed to improve Douglas’s condition, Southern Pines veterinarian Dr. Sherman, suspected that Douglas had a polyp that was affecting his breathing. Sure enough, the cause of Douglas’s breathing issues was a marble-sized mass.

To give this sweet little cat the best chance at a happy healthy life, it needed to be removed. If the polyp wasn’t removed, Douglas would likely suffer breathing complications his whole life with the very likely possibility of the polyp eventually blocking his airway completely.

Douglas desperately needed this lifesaving procedure to live his best life with Sherry and her family. Thanks to community donations and support, Douglas was able to receive the medical care he needed at a fraction of the cost.

“The Southern Pines vets and staff provided wonderful care,” says Sherry. “They prescribed antibiotics and nose drops, did his neuter surgery and vaccinations and removed a polyp from his nose. After a few days [at the clinic]—with phone calls every day to let us know how he was doing—he was released to come home.

“Now that he feels better and can breathe, Douglas is like a different cat. Even though he is the smallest pet in the family, he is fearless with the big dogs and the other cats. He plays with toys, knocks things off shelves and runs in circles around the house….Thanks to the staff at Southern Pines Health Pet Clinic, Douglas is healthy and happy.”

Kitty Wellness Event

Just like with Douglas, Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic wants to help your kitty cat start out on the right paw, so on Saturday, April 17th from 9am-3pm, they will be hosting a special Kitty Wellness event at Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic (1304 Hardy Street).

Thanks to a generous grant by PetSmart Charities, Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic is able to offer the following cat wellness package to Hattiesburg residents with cats of any age for just $55!

For more information visit bit.ly/3dINqB0. Space is limited, so book your appointment today at getemfixed.com!