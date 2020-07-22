With the COVID-19 pandemic pushing the deadline for the 2020 census back to Oct. 31, residents still have plenty of time for self-response that would help boost the already decent numbers showing in Hattiesburg and Petal.

Currently, Hattiesburg has a self-response rate of 53 percent, with 41.6 of that being performed online. That number is slightly behind the state’s self-response rate of 57.2 percent, but far ahead of the national self-response rate of 38.4 percent.

Mayor Toby Barker said the city was dealt an early curveball when the University of Southern Mississippi went home for spring break.

“Particularly it hurts when it comes to off-campus students, because on-campus can be submitted directly by the university,” he said. “However, thousands of off-campus students left for spring break, so all of the outreach, all of the targeted work toward them ... that time was lost because you couldn’t be around people.

“However, to be over 50 percent of self-response before (census takers) go out and knock on doors is a record for us, and the online portion of that and the outreach that (city employees) Betsy (Mercier) and Samantha (McCain) did was pivotal as well. We just have to keep pushing.”

Barker said there are wards that are behind in numbers right now, including Ward 2, Ward 4 and parts of Ward 5.

“It takes five minutes, but it means so much,” he said. “So we encourage everyone to go visit hattiesburgcounts.com and fill it out. Compared where we were in self-response 10 years ago, we’re much better.”

In Petal, the self-response rate is much higher, at 67.2 percent total and 42.9 online. That is well ahead of the state rate of 57.2 and the national rate of 38.4.

“We were in the top 10 a few weeks ago for the best response – I think we were No. 8 as far as cities in the state in response rate,” Mayor Hal Marx said. “That’s pretty good; we’d like it to be 100 percent, but give the circumstances of all that’s going on, I think that’s pretty good results.

“Remembering back 10 years ago, we had a pretty good response – I can’t remember the exact numbers, but we were better than average. I think Petal citizens generally try to do their part and a lot of them fill out online, which is very easy; that’s how I filled mine out.”

Marx encourages everyone to participate in the census because it affects so many factors throughout the cities and counties, including infrastructure, education and more.

“It affects our representation in Congress, it affects our representation locally in the Legislature and how they draw the district lines, it affects the dollars that our area gets – both from the federal government and from the state,” he said. “That money then goes to help our local community with things that maybe we need help to pay for, that we get federal or state assistance for.

“A lot of important things are tied to the results of the census, so you want to get an accurate count. And it’s obviously something that’s a constitutional duty of our country; it’s in the Constitution that every 10 years we take a census. So to me, being someone who believes in our Constitution and our constitutional republic, doing your part in the census is a duty that every citizen should do.”