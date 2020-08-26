Your friends at FestivalSouth and Signature Magazine invite you to join them for an evening of fun on Thursday as the winners of the Best of the Pine Belt contest are announced.

The video can be streamed on the magazine’s Facebook page beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, and it will be available to watch on the page’s “Videos” tab at any time.

“Of course, we wanted to have a big celebration of the winners, but the COVID-19 pandemic has affected that,” said Joshua Wilson, editor of HubCitySPOKES, which publishes the magazine and The Pine Belt News. “We still wanted to recognize the winners and finalists, so we worked hard to create this very enjoyable video for the community to enjoy.”

There are 155 categories involved in Best of the Pine Belt, and each category is organized under a group. The four groups of categories are Business and Shopping, Neighbors, Music and Food.

Presenting the awards is Jamie Massengale, digital and features editor for HubCitySPOKES, along with a variety of co-presenters, including:

• Michael Marks, executive director of Schools Against Vaping.

• Toby Barker, mayor of Hattiesburg.

• Drew Wooton, percussion teacher at Sacred Heart Catholic School.

• Brittany Purvis, local comic.

Dr. Mike Lopinto, creative director of FestivalSouth, offers a video introduction to the awards, and Christina Pierce, publisher of HubCitySPOKES, offers the conclusion. Sprinkled between the groups of awards are musical performances by Holley Rumbarger, Shelby Kemp, and Lee Ann Marie and Jaime Jimenez.

“I was very pleased to head up this project, and we were assisted in the production by Thorne Hood, a University of Southern Mississippi graduate and talented videographer,” said Massengale. “We had fun making this, and we hope everyone enjoys the production.”

The video runs 40 minutes long.