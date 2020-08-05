For each of the past four years, Laughs 4 Life has wrapped up the summer months with a night of comedy in the Hub City, generating nearly $600,000 for beneficiaries such as the International Myeloma Foundation, Children’s of Mississippi, and the Forrest General Cancer Center.

In the process, they have welcomed noteworthy comedians such as Frank Caliendo, Bill Engvall, and Tig Notaro. This year’s event, which was to feature Nate Bargatze and Leanne Morgan, was canceled as a result of COVID-19.

However, the organization still felt there was a need to bring smiles to Hattiesburg, perhaps now more than ever.

In lieu of the show, Laughs 4 Life has launched #SmileMore Month with a focus on bringing smiles to those throughout the community and at the same time raising much needed funding for the organization’s trio of beneficiaries.

The initiative was created as a way to get people to be more intentional about helping others smile in what is clearly a difficult time.

Throughout the month, an online auction site will feature a variety of packages and local offerings.

Included in the auction is a week-long hospitality pass to the Ryder Cup in Kohler, Wisconsin in 2021; a four-day big game hunt in New Zealand; cheese trays from local cheese board curator Hattie Cheese Gal; and membership for a year at the Hattiesburg Country Club, among many other items.

In addition, the site is featuring a cookie smile set from Sugar. Butter. Flour. Cookies in Hattiesburg that are intended to be given to someone who could use a sugary smile from a friend or loved one.

“We obviously hate that we can’t gather as a community and laugh the way we have in past years, but the need to smile is still so very important,” stated Laughs 4 Life founder and organizer Kent Oliver. “And we felt this type of initiative was something our community really needed. Our sponsors have stepped up in a huge way to support us even in these difficult times, and we’re hopeful that we’ll still be able to make a meaningful impact on our beneficiaries at the conclusion of the month.”

With support from an anonymous donor, all donations made towards Children’s of Mississippi this week (through Aug. 9) will be matched up to $40,000.

The auction and donation site can be accessed via laughs4life.com.

Each Saturday during the month a new batch of items will go live for bidding.

“We want people to immerse themselves in smiles,” said Oliver.