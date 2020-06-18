Hattiesburg Police Department officers are assisting the Ponchatoula Police Department with finding a missing Louisiana man who may be in Hattiesburg.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with HPD, said family members of 27-year-old Dedrick Grant Jr. told police that Grant was headed to Mississippi on June 18 with several friends and has not been heard from since then. Grant’s family believes that he could be in Hattiesburg or the surrounding area.

Anyone with information on Grant’s whereabouts is asked to call HPD at (601) 544-7900.