The Hoppers schedule Hattiesburg visit

Gospel Music Hall of Fame members and award-winning family group The Hoppers will be in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Heritage United Methodist Church.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale. General admission tickets are $15 each (open seating, no reserved). All tickets day of concert are $20. Children are always welcome (10 and under “free” when accompanied by adult admission).

Tickets may be purchased by phone at 601.261.3371. Tickets are also available at the church office (during normal business hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and until noon on Friday). You may also order by mail, include number of tickets being ordered and enclose check with order. Make check to Heritage UMC-Tickets and mail to Heritage UMC Tickets, 3 Baracuda Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39402.

For more information, call 601.261.3371 or visit heritage-umc.org.

In the spring, the group recorded an all-new CD and DVD in commemoration of some of gospel music’s legendary pioneers who paved the way before them.

Produced by gospel music icon Bill Gaither, along with award-winning veteran producer Michael Sykes, The Hoppers: Honor the First Families of Gospel Music, was released in April and pays tribute to classic hits originally recorded by The Chuck Wagon Gang, Gaithers, Goodman Family, Rambos and the Speer Family.

“This was Bill Gaither’s idea and it was a good one!” said group matriarch Connie Hopper as she remembered these groups’ impacts on The Hoppers.

Other classic tunes chosen for the release include “God Walks the Dark Hills,” “Gentle Shepherd,” “I’d Rather Have Jesus,” “I Wouldn’t Take Nothing for My Journey,” the first radio single “Be an Overcomer,” “He Looked Beyond My Fault” and more.

“Bill [Gaither], along with all The Hoppers, agreed we should musically stay true to the songs as they were first recorded by the original artists,” stated soprano Kim Hopper. “Vocally we are very different from these artists, so naturally we gave these songs a different sound.”