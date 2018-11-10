Historic USO to host fifth annual Booseum

Booseum at the African American Military History Museum returns to Hattiesburg from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26 . Inside the historic venue, guests are encouraged to follow the screams (of delight) for an evening frighteningly good fun. Booseum guests will have a spooktacular time enjoying Halloween-themed activities, treats, games, face painting and much more!

"Booseum is one of my favorite Fall traditions at the museum,” said Latoya Norman, general manager for Hattiesburg Convention Commission museums. “It is the one time of year that you get to see the space transformed into something completely different from the norm! I’m looking forward to welcoming families and friends to our fun-filled annual event."

New this year, Booseum's entertainment will include Pine Belt Level 10 Video Gaming, a mobile game theater, which has laser and neon lights, awesome sound, stadium-style seating and other cool features. This pairs well with the museum's selected "Superheroes" theme this Halloween. Guests are encouraged to go all out with their Halloween garb for a chance to win great prizes. Adults may wear costumes, but they should be family friendly. Please, nothing scary or violent.

Tickets can be purchased at the museum entrance. The event is free for members, $1 for children and $2 for parents. For additional information, contact the museum at 601-450-1942.

For more information, call 601.450.1942 or visit HattiesburgUSO.com.