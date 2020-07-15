A date has been set for the Mississippi Power franchise election where Hattiesburg residents will vote whether to keep the current agreement between the company and the city that currently bolsters the city’s tax rolls by approximately $2.5 million per year.

The election, which was approved recently by Hattiesburg City Council members, will be held Aug. 25 at Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center, 220 West Front St. in downtown Hattiesburg. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and anyone in line by 7 p.m. is entitled to vote.

“Every 25 years, we have to renew our franchise agreement with Mississippi Power, because the state base levels at 2 percent,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “This franchise agreement allows it to go to 3 percent, which is what we opted to do 25 years ago. Fifty-three cities across our state are having to go through that process this year.”

If the majority of the voters choose to retain the franchise agreement, the city would continue to receive 3 percent of the gross revenues of Mississippi Power’s residential, commercial and industrial accounts in Hattiesburg for the next 25 years.

“If we don’t renew that in that referendum, we would revert back to what is known as the Mississippi Public Utilities Act, which only generates 2 percent revenue,” said Ann Jones, chief administrative officer for the city, in a previous story. “And that is based off of only the residential and commercial electric sales, rather than the inclusion of what this ordinance would provide, with industrial sales as well.”

Barker said the funds make a huge difference in the city’s budget every year in terms of paving streets, as well as paying police officers, firefighters and other personnel.

“So this is a no-brainer, but it’s a box we have to check,” Barker said. “So I certainly encourage everyone to come out on Aug. 25 and cast a resounding ‘yes’ vote, because that money means so much to what we do as a city.”

Jones said each of the five city council members have worked to expand outdoor lighting in their wards, but finding funds for that initiative can be tough. To help in that endeavor, Jones suggested creating a funding source for outdoor lighting expansion with some of the revenue generated through the Mississippi Power franchise agreement.

“You could possibly set a threshold amount of the revenues that could be dedicated to go to the general fund, like what happens now,” she said. “But anything in excess of what that threshold might be set at could be earmarked to go back towards the establishment or expansion of outdoor lighting.”

Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado originally pitched the idea of having the election in one location rather than at precincts throughout the city to make voting easier for residents and foster a larger turnout.

“And that would cut down on personnel, and hopefully, some of the confusion that we face every time there is an election,” she said.