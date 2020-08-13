A Hattiesburg Police Department officer has been sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being involved in a recent accident in which he was struck by another vehicle.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said the officer was traveling northbound on Veterans Memorial Parkway on his motorcycle on Aug. 13 at approximately 10 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle crossing traffic onto WSF Tatum Drive.

The driver of the other vehicle did stop at the scene, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.