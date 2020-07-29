Although approximately 1,936 patrons of the Library of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County use the library’s Hoopla platform – an app that offers audiobooks, e-books, movies and TV shows – many of those users find themselves out of downloads after reaching the cap of eight per month.

But that problem will be eased throughout the month of August, as the library recently received a $2,600 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Mississippi Library Commission that extends that cap to 12 items per month.

“It’s a subscription service, so if (a patron) checks out something from Hoopla, the library gets charged; it’s kind of like a lease basis,” library director Sean Farrell said. “Because of that, we have to put a cap on the number of materials that each individual user can get per month, and then we also put a brake on the total amount of money we’re going to spend in a month so we can budget it throughout the year.

“Depending on how popular it is, we could still hit our institutional budget – not just our individual limit – so we’ve upped our institutional spending by $2,000 a month for July and August. And we’re taking $700 of our own dollars per month to match that.”

Hoopla is mostly known for its selection of more than 90,000 audiobooks – which constitute about 60 percent of its use – but it features more than 200,000 of the aforementioned offerings.

“The last time I looked at the list, we had blocked 87 users, because they had already hit their eight limit by the middle of the month,” Farrell said. “We block maybe a couple hundred people a month because they use up their limit.”

Farrell said staff is hoping – particularly because the library is still operating under limited hours because of COVID-19 – that patrons take advantage of the library’s other digital offerings. Those include Axis 360, RBdigital, Rocket Languages and Learning Express, among others.

“We hope that people take a good, hard look at all our digital services, because we can’t be open as much as we’d like to be open,” Farrell said. “We’ve got the money in Hoopla, but we’re also kind of using this as a publicity generator to look at all our digital services.”