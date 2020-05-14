In order to hold a traditional graduation ceremony, the Hattiesburg Public School District has pushed Hattiesburg High School’s graduation date to 7 p.m. June 26 at D.I. Patrick Stadium, contingent on COVID-19 shelter in place orders and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

In addition to the graduation ceremony – which will be filmed and made available for families to view from home – a senior parade will be held on the original graduation date of May 22.

“It is the desire of Hattiesburg High School to highlight this monumental moment for all of our seniors who have worked so hard and diligently to reach this milestone,” high school principal Eric Boney said in a letter.

Students will receive their parade decal and T-shirt between the hours of 10 a.m.-noon May 18-20 at Hattiesburg High School. Caps and gowns will be available for pickup May 22 at N.R. Burger Middle School, and the parade lineup will begin at 5 p.m. that day. The parade will take place from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

All parties must remain in their vehicles until notified, and honor cords and stoles will be provided at that time. Once students receive their caps and gowns, they will not be required to return them to the school.

Graduation practice will be held at 8 a.m. June 26 at stadium. Students who are late or absent from graduation practice will not be allowed to march in the ceremony. Students will receive three tickets for three guests to join them on the day of filming for the graduation, and guests without tickets will not be allowed to enter the stadium during the filming of the ceremony.

Shorts, jeans, flip flops, or any other informal attire that is deemed inappropriate will not be permitted. Dark trousers, a dress shirt and tie under the gowns are recommended for boys, while girls usually wear a lightweight dress or blouse and a skirt that is shorter than the gown.

The videos will be edited to produce a full graduation ceremony, which will be posted on social media and the school district’s website at 7 p.m. on graduation day.

“Our goal is to make this a very special and memorable moment for the graduates of HHS,” Boney said.