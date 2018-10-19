Hattiesburg Fire Department investigating suspicious fires at Timberton Softball Complex

The following is a news release from Samantha McCain, chief communicatons officer for the City of Hattiesburg:

On Thursday, October 18, Hattiesburg Fire Department responded at about 7 p.m. to a fire at the Timberton Softball Complex, in the 400 block of William Carey Parkway.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the back side of a two-story press box was engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames. No injuries were reported.

At about 12:30 a.m., firefighters were notified of a second fire at the the two-story press box. This time, the fire was concentrated to the front portion of the building. No injuries were reported during the second fire.

At the time of the incident, there was no power to the facility. Both fires are considered suspicious in nature and are under investigation at this time. The Mississippi State Fire Marshal's office has been contacted to assist with the investigation.

The City of Hattiesburg is currently in negotiation with both MEMA and FEMA regarding damages sustained to Timberton Park during the 2017 tornado, and the city's administration is advocating for a complete rebuild of the park.

Anyone with information about these two incidents is encouraged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP or the Hattiesburg Fire Department at (601) 582-3311.