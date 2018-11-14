Hattiesburg’s Leonard Lowrey kept readers informed for 44 years

﻿Next week, The PineBelt NEWS will help celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with the release of a special publication called Our Home.

In addition to announcing our 2018 Person of the Year, the section will include feature stories about individuals from nine different Pine Belt families who have each played a signficant role in making our region what it is today.

One of the nine individuals we’re spotlighting is the late Leonard Lowrey, longtime executive editor of The Hattiesburg American.

In anticipation of next week’s commemorative special section, the following is a column written by Hattiesburg’s Rick Cleveland following Lowrey’s death in December 1982.

The assignment here is to write a story about Leonard Lowrey, the longtime editor of The Hattiesburg American and the man who gave my father, my brother, and me our first jobs in the newspaper business.

Mr. Lowrey died at his desk of a heart attack on Christmas Eve.

But if he were here, he would tell me to get the fact in the story first.

He would tell me to keep sentences and paragraphs short and to the point. He would tell me to try to entertain as well as inform the reader. Above all else, he would tell me to be accurate.

The facts are these:

Leonard Lowrey was a good man. He was a kind man. And he was the hardest-working man I’ve ever known.

In a fast-paced business where it seems nobody stays in one place for very long, Mr. Lowrey was employed by The Hattiesburg American for 44 of his 62 years, the last 22 of those as executive editor.

He was, as his obituary last Sunday read, “a journalistic institution.”

He was diligent and led by example. He came to work at 6 a.m. and rarely left before 6 p.m. As longtime Hattiesburg American reporter Sarah Gillespie was saying last week, “I don’t remember him ever taking a break, even for a cup of coffee. We’d get one day’s paper out and the rest of us would relax for a while and take it easy. Leonard, meanwhile, already was working on the next day’s paper.”

That’s just the way Mr. Lowrey was and the way he worked for 44 years. Thankfully and to his credit, he didn’t expect others to be the same way. In a hectic, deadline-filled business which produces more than its share of alcoholics, Leonard Lowrey was a workaholic.

He knew Hattiesburg – its history, its people and their ways – like nobody is ever likely to know it again. There were three reasons for this:

n He grew up in Hattiesburg and began working as a reporter while he was still in high school.

n Rarely did anything happen in Hattiesburg that didn’t cross his desk; and

n He had a photographic memory that surely amazed anyone who ever worked with him.

“They’re going to miss him and not only because of the kind of person he was,” Gillespie said. “He was the filing cabinet for The American. You never had to look anything up when he was around. He remembered everything.”

My father, Robert “Ace” Cleveland, knows all about Mr. Lowrey’s amazing memory. “I’m still awed by Leonard’s ability to store facts in his mind,” he said. “Although he got out of sportswriting early in his career, he remembered dates, scores, and the people involved, and he was always right. If you ever failed to do research, his memory would catch it.”

Mr. Lowrey gave my father his first newspaper job at a time Dad’s work experience consisted of milking cows on his father’s dairy farm and skinning poles in a lumberyard.

As Dad tells the story, one day, Mr. Lowrey was covering a semi-pro baseball game in which Dad was playing.`

“Couldn’t you use some help down there at the paper?” Dad asked him.

“Yes, as a matter of fact, I could,” Lowrey said.

Dad told him he had written some poetry back in the seventh, or was it the eighth grade?

“Well, come down tomorrow morning and we’ll try you out,” Mr. Lowrey told him.

Dad was a sportswriter and then sports editor of The Hattiesburg American for the next 10 years before leaving for a Jackson newspaper.

Now he is sports information director at the University of Southern Mississippi and was an original inductee into the Mississippi Sports Writers Hall of Fame.

Dad says he owes a lot to Mr. Lowrey.

“We had a close relationship, personally and professionally,” he said. “He taught me a lot.”

I was born while Dad was the sports editor at The American. Twenty-one years later, I held the same title. When I left Hattiesburg four-and-a-half years ago, the hardest part was to tell Mr. Lowrey. He was gracious as ever.

My brother, Bobby, writes sports for The American now (Bobby Cleveland has since joined the staff of The Clarion-Ledger). He was in the office the day Mr. Lowrey died. He and I owe a lot to Mr. Lowrey, too.

Dad, Bobby, and I were talking Christmas Day about Mr. Lowrey. We were discussing all the attributes that enabled him to write and edit a newspaper for 44 years.

We wondered, the three of us, whether or not Leonard Lowrey had any faults as an editor – or as a person.

Frankly, we couldn’t think of any personal faults other than perhaps he worked too hard and put too much of himself into his job. Professionally, the only possible fault we could think of was that sometimes he was too nice.

Worked too hard? Too nice? It is perhaps a measure of a man that what would be considered attributes for most were Leonard Lowrey’s only possible shortcomings.

Rick Cleveland is a Hattiesburg native and proud gradute of Hattiesburg High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. He has been honored as Mississippi Sportswriter of the Year a record 10 times by the National Sports Media Foundation.