Happy 100th: Hattiesburg newcomer reminisces about the last century

One of the Pine Belt’s newest residents recently celebrated an achievement few ever reach – her 100th year of life.

Born Aug. 23, 1918, on the shore of Lake Erie, Ciraldo is enjoying her first month as a centenarian with such liveliness that it is hard to believe her younger self could have been more vibrant.

Seeing her, one would think she’s decades younger. Hearing her muse that she might reach 106, like the late Sen. John McCain’s mother, you’d believe it. Ciraldo’s sister is a mere 102.

Ciraldo, formerly of Akron, Ohio, moved to the Hub City a couple years ago with her only son and daughter-in-law, Robert “Bob” and Margaret “Peg” Ciraldo, who live in Oak Grove.

Before she came to Hattiesburg, Ciraldo knew little about Mississippi, only that the Army in 1941 had sent her drafted fiancé, Robert, away from her to Camp Shelby.

Never too old to do something new, she took up Tai Chi and writing classes, and this fall will teach her own classes for the first time. At the University of Southern Mississippi’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Ciraldo will teach the arts of flower arrangement, framing pressed flowers and wreath making.

As a girl she arranged flowers for her father, and later she joined several garden clubs. Throughout her new home are her own colorful creations – wreaths and bouquets and outside a thriving butterfly garden that she and her son tend together. When she isn’t reading spy novels and listening to Henry Mancini, Ciraldo bakes dozens of cookies and reminisces about how she used to eat them with homemade cream made from frozen raw milk.

In the century Ciraldo has lived, she has seen many changes. Born during the Wilson administration, she has seen 18 presidents. A Republican, Ciraldo says her favorite has been Kennedy – “and he’s a Democrat! He did the best he could with very serious problems.”

She admits that her fondness may come from her husband’s role at the Pentagon at that time. Politics nowadays, she thinks, is so confusing.

“The whole country’s disorganized,” she said.

Growing up riding on boxes in her uncle’s car, Ciraldo traveled the world with her husband on Department of Defense business. When World War II ended, she lived in Salzburg, Austria, where she spoke the Bavarian she had learned as a child in Ohio and felt at home.

In 1947, she visited the nearby Eagle’s Nest, then a hard-earned Allied military post and once the home of Hitler. She also saw the Dachau concentration camp.

For those who seek to live to 100, Ciraldo says we must have three things. The first is good genes; the second, to live a happy life, and third, to carry on and keep going.

“Once you become depressed, you’re sunk,” she said.

Above all, the one thing she hopes people remember is to cherish their families.