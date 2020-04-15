Forrest General, Hattiesburg partner to ‘Paint the City Red’ to show solidarity during COVID-19 pandemic

The color red is often used as a symbol of energy, strength, power and determination – all of which are desperately needed in the face of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

To help embody those ideals – and show that the community will come out even stronger on the other end of the public health crisis – the City of Hattiesburg and Forrest General Hospital are teaming up for Paint the City Red Day, during which residents are encouraged to display a red ribbon or wear red to show solidarity. Although Paint the City Red Day is officially April 15, residents are encouraged to take part in the movement – which could entail simply tying the ribbon on a tree, mailbox or door at a home or business – well after that date.

“Right now, in the spirit of giving back and unifying our city wherever we can, that was kind of the premise behind us joining forces with Forrest General,” said Samantha McCain, the city’s chief communications officer. “We want to make sure that we are doing all that we can to uplift our community during this time.

“We know it’s tough, and we’ve been right there alongside everyone as we have navigated this very unprecedented time. So us just joining forces, and then inviting other organizations – whether it’s VisitHATTIESBURG, the Downtown Hattiesburg Association or Southern Miss – is another opportunity for us to unify our city in any way we can, without being physically together to do it.”

Residents are encouraged to repurpose items such as leftover ribbons from Christmas for the initiative, and to share pictures of their efforts on social media with the hashtag #hburgwearsred.

“We wanted people to see a symbol representing hope, faith and determination to get through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Forrest Health vice president Millie Swan said. “Hattiesburg is a strong, caring city that pulls together in times of crisis.

“The display of red is a way people can be a part of the support and show unity. We are in this together, and together we will overcome.”

So far, officials have already seen signs of support for Paint the City Red Day in neighborhoods, churches and businesses around town, and have taken to social media to spread word of the initiative.

“Red ribbons may not be something easy to get access to currently, but we are encouraging people to get out their red Christmas ribbons, red fabric, etcetera,” Swan said. “You can tie a ribbon on a tree, your mailbox, a wreath on your door, drape fabric over a door, and of course wear red on April 15 for the official Paint the City Red Day.”

Swan said officials would like to see the initiative run for at least a month, and maybe longer.

“It will mean so much, especially to our first responders who are on the front lines,” she said. “If they can drive home after a long day or night of work and see red displayed everywhere, it will give them a sign of hope, encouragement and support. We hope everyone is seeing red soon.”