Downtown Hattiesburg asking public to ‘shop small’

Shop, eat, and be merry with local businesses this holiday season. Hattiesburg locals and visitors are encouraged to “shop small” on Saturday, Nov. 30, by visiting locally owned shops and restaurants in downtown Hattiesburg.

Developed by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday held after Thanksgiving on the last Saturday of November. The special day encourages consumers to shop at local retailers. In 2011, the holiday was made official by President Obama and Washington D.C. officials.

“On behalf of our downtown Hattiesburg merchants, we are excited for a ‘shop small’ experience just in time for the holiday season,” said Andrea Saffle, executive director of Downtown Hattiesburg Association. “We hope this will be a time for customers and businesses to come together, allowing holiday shopping money to stay within the community and residents and visitors to enjoy unique and, often, one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on their list.”

Participating downtown merchants and restaurants will be open on Saturday with activities from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Participating stores include: Walnut Square Gifts and Stationery, Main Street Books, Blooms: A Garden Shop, McKenzie’s on Main, Ruby Nails, Twin Forks Wine & Provisions, Sack’s Outdoors, Your CBD Store, and Go Young Fashions. Participating eateries include The Porter Pub, Nellie’s Chicken and Daiquiris, The Depot Kitchen & Market, FIKA Swedish Café, Southbound Bagel, and Southern Prohibition Brewery.

At participating locations, shoppers will receive a promotional ticket with each purchase. The following week, one winning ticket will be drawn for a Downtown Hattiesburg gift package valued at over $500. The winning gift will include contributions from a variety of downtown merchants including items such as a $100 Lucky Rabbit gift card, Peter’s Pottery, a Robert St. John cookbook, Christmas figurines, a $50 gift card to Twin Forks Wine & Provisions, handmade desserts and truffles, Hattiesburger gear, and much more.

Those coming out to shop will also enjoy visits with Santa at the Carter Building on Front Street. The Go-Cup ordinance allows guests to “sip and shop” along the streets of downtown, where festive windowscapes and holiday décor will bring a cheerful atmosphere to the day.

More information about shops, restaurants, and times can be found inside participating merchants, or on the Downtown Hattiesburg Facebook page.