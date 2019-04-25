Council to review city inventory policy

﻿It’s been about five years since the inventory reports for the city of Hattiesburg have been fully reviewed and brought up to date – a span of time during which certain city-owned items have not necessarily been accounted for in the best way possible.

For that reason, Interim Chief Financial Officer Connie Everett has proposed to Hattiesburg City Council members an updated and more stringent inventory policy for marking, tagging and accounting for property throughout departments in the city.

“We’ve had ups and downs with accountability, and it all has to do with departmental management,” Everett told council members at a recent meeting. “I think any time we have rolling stock that we sell at auction, those things are accounted for properly – they’re declared surplus, sold and taken off inventory.

“But it’s the smaller items that tend to get lost, displaced, broken and they’re not reported. So we had to come up with some means of accountability and put some meat into this, so that department managers know that they really are accountable.”

As part of a proposed Personal Property Fixed Asset Policy for the city, all departments within the city are required to have and maintain complete and current records of each property item with a “carrying” value of $1,000 or more. Each department director would appoint someone in that division who would be accountable for equipment inventory, and equipment must be signed out each day to the responsible person.

A physical inventory by each department will be conducted annually, and a master fixed assets printout will be generated by the accounting division and sent to each department.

“If it’s something that (employees) are supposed to use every day, such as a radio or a vehicle, they’d have to be able to produce that (report) at least annually for the inventory,” Everett said. “If an item is broken, they need to report it to their division manager immediately – not just go throw it in the junk pile in the back of their shop and don’t tell anybody, and a lot of times that happens.

“If something is stolen … we need to get a police report done quickly, so that we can properly document it and have justification for bringing it to (council) to take it off the inventory.”

Items included in the policy are broken down into several categories, including mobile equipment such as automobiles, tractors, bush hogs, clippers and mowers.

Furniture and equipment items include computers, voting equipment, filing equipment and office equipment.

Some items are included in the policy regardless of value, such as voting equipment, office equipment, cellular phones, and guns and weapons.

“We’ve had this in the past, but it’s just fallen by the wayside over the years, and it was never in writing, so that’s another problem,” Everett said. “It was never enforceable because we had never put it in writing.

“So (employees and directors) need to know that they’re accountable, and that we mean business.”

Council members will look over the updated policy and make a decision in the near future.

“Hopefully, we’d like to come back April 16 and adopt the amended policy,” Chief Administrative Officer Ann Jones said. “That we can go ahead and more accurately update our fixed asset inventory with the city. So that’s the plan of action right now.”