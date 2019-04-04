Council to look at new contract for inmate medical invoices

﻿An audit recently conducted by Gulf Guaranty, a Jackson-based finance and insurance firm, shows that during the last 10 months Hattiesburg was charged $38,000 in off-site medical charges for city jail inmates – a number that Gulf Guaranty officials say would have only been about $6,300 under that firm’s re-pricing protocols.

Richard Cothern, president of Gulf Guaranty Employee Benefit Services, attended a Monday work session of the Hattiesburg City Council to gauge council members’ response to a contract with the firm that would lower the city’s cost in that regard. The proposed contract, which was drafted by Hattiesburg Chief Administrative Officer Ann Jones, would send inmate medical invoices to Gulf Guaranty for evaluation, rather than the current practice of sending them to municipal court and police department officials.

“If an inmate were to be taken to an exterior clinic, or to the hospital, those invoices would be sent from that provider to Gulf Guaranty, and their certified insurance coding experts would evaluate those invoices,” Jones said. “Then with the statute related to the threshold being capped on the Medicaid amount, that provider would be paid that capped amount.

“The city would recoup those savings, and Gulf Guaranty’s fee is 5 percent of those savings. So, for example, if we had an invoice that was $16,000, based upon review of that invoice, the capped amount as provided for through legislation may be $1,000. So their fee would be 5 percent of $1,000.”

The measure would only pertain to city inmates, and only until they are turned over to another jurisdiction or law enforcement agency.

“(Currently), municipal court verifies the time period that (individuals) were actually a city inmate, and then those invoices are sent to Hattiesburg Police Department for payment through the traditional procurement process,” Jones said. “So the benefit that lies in having those invoices evaluated through a professional provider like (Gulf Guaranty) is, they know what those codes are.

“They know those things that were Medicare will pay for, whether it’s a broken foot or appendicitis or whatever the situation. Obviously, our personnel are not insurance adjusters and are not versed in that.”

Council members will take the next couple of weeks to look over terms of the agreement before making a decision at a future meeting.

“What we would like to do is come back at the April 16 (meeting) with a contract with Gulf Guaranty, effective May 1,” Jones said.