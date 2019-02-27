Cost-of-living Adjustment increase sought for city’s civil servants

﻿Beginning in 1990, the city of Hattiesburg has paid a Cost-of-Living Adjustment for the city’s Police and Fire Disability and Relief Fund recipients, and since then has secured legislation authorizing a COLA in an amount not to exceed 30 percent of the recipients’ annual pension amounts.

Now, Hattiesburg City Council members are asking the Mississippi Legislature to up that by 2 percent – for a total of 32 percent – with the passing of a resolution at last week’s council meeting.

“Every year, (we are told) what the certified millage rate needs to be in order to fund the system,” interim Chief Financial Officer Connie Everett told council members. “For Fiscal Year 2020, there will be a .33 reduction in millage needed to fund the system and provide pensions for those retirees.

“We contacted the actuary and asked them to give us their thoughts as to what we could do in terms of increasing the COLA if we took a portion of that reduction, and they told us it would result in a 2 percent increase, from the current 30 percent to 32 percent. So we prepared this resolution, and it does require local and private legislation.”

The resolution will now be sent to the Legislature in Jackson. If it is passed in the Capitol, Everett will contact the city’s actuary to ensure the measure will be included in the city’s calculations, and the retirement system will increase the COLA for eligible individuals.

The COLA is not part of the Public Employees’ Retirement System of Mississippi, which provides retirement benefits for individuals working in state government, public schools, universities, community colleges, municipalities, the Legislature and other public entities. Instead, it comes from an older system which is in place strictly for sworn police officers and firefighters.

“Several cities across the state did this probably back in the ‘50s or so,” Everett said. “All of the systems were closed in the ‘80s because many of the cities were not able to fund those systems anymore.

“Their funding was tax millage and contributions by the employees, and many of the systems had become insolvent and were not able to generate pensions for their retirees.”

Everett said because of that, officials from PERS intervened, closed all the systems and took over management of all the funds.

“We do still levy millage to fund that system, but it’s closed to any new members,” she said. “But those existing participants who were employed continued under that system, and have retired, and now all of our employees who were under that system have retired.

“So now, anybody that comes to work for the city is on the Public Employees’ Retirement System – not this municipal system.”

Council President Carter Carroll said he was glad the council was able to approve the resolution for the Legislature’s consideration.

“(The COLA-eligible employees) deserve it, because they don’t get social security,” he said. “So this is something that we need to continue, to help our retirees.”